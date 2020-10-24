Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.60. 261,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,877. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

