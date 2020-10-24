Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 136 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $171.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

