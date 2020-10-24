Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The TJX Companies by 97.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.02. 4,750,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.04, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

