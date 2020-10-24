Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,282,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,806,000 after acquiring an additional 474,412 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,699. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

