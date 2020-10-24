Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after buying an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.67. The company had a trading volume of 657,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,743. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61.

