Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 673 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Intuit by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.42. 721,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.27 and its 200-day moving average is $299.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total value of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

