Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.3% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.96. 3,509,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,021. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

