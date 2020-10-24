Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,927,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 577,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $116.91. 595,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,139. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

