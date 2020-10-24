AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) vs. Neurobiological Technologies (NYSE:NTII) Head-To-Head Survey

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Neurobiological Technologies (OTCMKTS:NTII) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Neurobiological Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 595.35 -$9.53 million N/A N/A Neurobiological Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Neurobiological Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIM ImmunoTech.

Risk and Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurobiological Technologies has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Neurobiological Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Neurobiological Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -5,770.41% -42.76% -33.45% Neurobiological Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AIM ImmunoTech and Neurobiological Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neurobiological Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AIM ImmunoTech presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Neurobiological Technologies.

Summary

Neurobiological Technologies beats AIM ImmunoTech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome. It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of Hepatitis B and HIV, as well as patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has research agreement with the Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to test its drug Ampligen as an adjuvant therapy for COVID-19, the new coronavirus infectious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

Neurobiological Technologies Company Profile

Neurobiological Technologies, Inc. operates under a plan of liquidation and dissolution approved by stockholders in October 2009. Previously, it focused on developing investigational drugs for the treatment of human diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Emeryville, California.

