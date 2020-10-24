Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 187.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.