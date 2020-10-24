Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Up 6%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 372,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 936,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.