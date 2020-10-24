Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

GOOGL traded up $26.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,632.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,508.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,448.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

