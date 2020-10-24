Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,508.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,448.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

