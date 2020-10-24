American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

American Electric Power stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

