Analysts Anticipate Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.17). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

ASPN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 46,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,176. The company has a market cap of $339.26 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.26. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

