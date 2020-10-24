Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

WELL stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.26. 1,352,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,984. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $92.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 85.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $141,260,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Welltower by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after buying an additional 2,203,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after buying an additional 1,960,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,987,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,665,000 after buying an additional 875,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

