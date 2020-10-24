Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

AM stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $219.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.61%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 765.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 23,283 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,284,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 558,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 507,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

