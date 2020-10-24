Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce earnings per share of $4.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.77. Anthem posted earnings per share of $4.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $22.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.99 to $25.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.79.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Anthem by 19.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,884,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.76. 1,489,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,172. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.44. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

