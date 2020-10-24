Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apache’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.76.

Get Apache alerts:

NYSE APA opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Apache by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apache by 76.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Apache by 24.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.