Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.75 and last traded at $80.35. 627,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 650,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.46.

The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $10,080,562 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

