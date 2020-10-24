At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Trading 6.3% Higher

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) shares traded up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.04. 2,091,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,300,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.99.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and sold 363,108 shares worth $7,768,127. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in At Home Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in At Home Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in At Home Group by 876.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 484,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in At Home Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 181,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

