ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Stock Price Up 6.8%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 296,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 407% from the average daily volume of 58,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 53.12% and a negative net margin of 97.13%. The company had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.