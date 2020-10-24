AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 5.8%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.28. 87,811,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 39,491,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Get AT&T alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.