B. Riley Initiates Coverage on New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on shares of New York City REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

NYSE:NYC opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08. New York City REIT has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE:NYC) is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City, particularly Manhattan.

