Barclays Boosts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $79.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,326,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

