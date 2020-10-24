Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 1,664,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 692,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Analysts expect that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $41,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $677,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

