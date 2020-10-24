BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 6.4%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.65. 634,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 885,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBAR. ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $549.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, research analysts expect that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 12.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 127,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112,626 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

