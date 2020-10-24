BidaskClub Lowers LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director William G. Cohen purchased 2,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 11,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,734,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,906,985.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

