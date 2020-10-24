BidaskClub Lowers LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LMP Automotive has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $49.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LMP Automotive Company Profile
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.
