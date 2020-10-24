BidaskClub Lowers Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Petmed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. Petmed Express has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $621.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Petmed Express by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 436,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Petmed Express by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,991,000 after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Petmed Express by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 425,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 373,057 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Petmed Express by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 409,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Petmed Express by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

