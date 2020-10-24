Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. Biogen updated its FY20 guidance to $32.50-33.50 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 32.50-33.50 EPS.

Shares of BIIB opened at $265.00 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $257.60 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.85.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

