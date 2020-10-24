BMO Capital Markets Cuts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $138.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.60. International Business Machines has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

