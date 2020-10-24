BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $42.93.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 950,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $17,100,000.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

