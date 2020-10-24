Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefitting from initiatives to strengthen current operations and growth through capital investment as well as other strategic measures. Moreover, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership bode well. Earnings estimates for current quarter and year have witnessed upward revisions over the past 30 days. During the second quarter of 2020, the company continued to expand its partnership with FanDuel Group, which includes retail sports books at seven Boyd properties, mobile sports betting apps in Pennsylvania and Indiana as well as the online gaming site in Pennsylvania. However, the coronavirus related woes persist. Although majority of the properties have reopened, the company is facing dismal traffic owing to coronavirus fears.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

