Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $50.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.77.

EAT opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $321,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 328.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

