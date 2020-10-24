Brokerages Anticipate Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post sales of $1.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.84 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $3.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $5.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $6.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.67 million, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $71.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.16. 211,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,668. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $459.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $596,550.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $286,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,991 shares of company stock valued at $951,592 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $3,522,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $3,347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardelyx by 460.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after acquiring an additional 451,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

