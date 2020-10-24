Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.98 Million

Brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post sales of $441.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.20 million and the lowest is $437.50 million. Lumentum posted sales of $449.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $96.74.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $441,470.56. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,037 shares of company stock worth $6,866,739. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.