Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 5.8%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.93. 1,995,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,113,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 983,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 833.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.