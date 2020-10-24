Carlisle Companies’ (CSL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $160.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.78.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.04. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

