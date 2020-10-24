CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Shares Up 6.3%

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.20. 227,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 749,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.76% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

