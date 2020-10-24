Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

Shares of GTLS traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.29.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

