Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.
Shares of GTLS traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,979. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.