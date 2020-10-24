Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$3.00-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.25-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.
Shares of GTLS traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 943,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $91.98.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
