Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$3.00-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.25-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

Shares of GTLS traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.01. The stock had a trading volume of 943,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

