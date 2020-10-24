Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) versus ENAGAS S A/ADR (NYSE:ENGGY) Head to Head Review

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and Cheniere Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Cheniere Energy 11.60% 16.85% 1.15%

This table compares ENAGAS S A/ADR and Cheniere Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.29 billion 4.31 $473.33 million N/A N/A Cheniere Energy $9.73 billion 1.26 $648.00 million ($0.57) -85.44

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cheniere Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and Cheniere Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 3 1 0 1.71 Cheniere Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. In addition, it is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

