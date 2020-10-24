Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CQP stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

