Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Trading Up 5.9%

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 121,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 230,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Company Inc from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Daniel G. Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,897.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cohen & Company Inc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

