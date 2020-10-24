Comparing The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The AZEK and AptarGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The AZEK 0 0 0 1 4.00 AptarGroup 0 3 5 0 2.63

The AZEK currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. AptarGroup has a consensus target price of $124.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.94%. Given The AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The AZEK is more favorable than AptarGroup.

Profitability

This table compares The AZEK and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AZEK N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup 7.24% 14.41% 6.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The AZEK and AptarGroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AZEK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup $2.86 billion 2.67 $242.20 million $3.95 29.96

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than The AZEK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of The AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of AptarGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AptarGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AptarGroup beats The AZEK on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; and elastomer for injectable primary packaging components. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. The company sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. AptarGroup, Inc. has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies LLC to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene into dispensing applications; and a collaboration with Sonmol for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

