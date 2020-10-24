Compass Point Begins Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRZ. UBS Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised New Residential Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.70. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 918.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 60.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 1,267,518 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 110.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,010,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 1,056,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after buying an additional 664,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.