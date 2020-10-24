Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.08. 384,268 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 155,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $353.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.