ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $43.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

