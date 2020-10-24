Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Trading Up 5.9%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 1,115,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 455,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The company has a market cap of $867.17 million, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 123,705 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

