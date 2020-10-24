Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.65-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.575-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,025. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corelogic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.